Jefferson Co. revenue dept. employee charged with trafficking stolen identities

A Jefferson County Revenue Department employee was arrested in December for trafficking in stolen identities while working for the department issuing drivers licenses and non-driver identification cards, county official said.

Tamiko Monique White is accused of selling fake driver's licenses.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service Task Force arrested the employee around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2016 County Manager Tony Petelos said in a statement released on Wednesday. She is charged with trafficking in stolen identities. Investigators say she sold fake driver licenses to anyone who wanted one.

"We are very disappointed we had an employee arrested. That employee will have due process under the rules of the Jefferson County Personnel Board of Jefferson County," County Manager Tony Petelos said.

Petelos says White is on paid administrative leave pending the action by the personnel board.

This is not the first time a county employee has been in trouble with the law. Three other Jefferson County employees were arrested over the last few years after being charged with taking money to move people ahead in long lines at the revenue department.

"We are going to continue to cooperate with the investigating team who make the arrest, do what we can to strengthen our ability here to insure this doesn't happen in the future," Petelos said.

Petelos said he wants to assure all taxpayers and the people who have information with Jefferson County that their information is still protected.

"We don't feel that there were any identities compromised here at the county," Petelos said.

The county says White was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

