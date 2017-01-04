Suspect faces 3 attempted murder charges in St. Clair County stabbing

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple stabbing.

Deputies were called to a home on 10404 County Road around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. This is close to Oneonta on the St. Clair County side of the city.

They found two adults and a juvenile with stab wounds. The victims have been identified as Gary Wilkerson and John Roberson. The name of the juvenile has not been released.

Wilkerson and the juvenile are at UAB in stable condition. Roberson was treated and released.

The suspect, Atom Daugherty, has been arrested and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a bond totaling $180,000. He faces three charges of attempted murder. His next court date is February 8 according to the sheriff's office.

