FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Some snowfall possible on Friday

We're watching Friday closely for the possibility of some winter weather across Alabama. The chance for accumulating snowfall was limited at best and models are already trending toward lower amounts.

Needless to say, we're going to see an incredible temperature change over the next several days with a strong blast of Arctic air.

The forecast is looking mainly dry through tomorrow with some limited sunshine across the area. This afternoon we can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

This evening expect temperatures around 30 degrees for overnight lows with a few spots dipping into the 20s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

We will see increasing clouds ahead of our next system with temperatures around 30 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Our focus is on Friday with the potential for at least some winter weather in the forecast. The best chance to see any snowfall would occur during the afternoon and evening.

Right now models are showing very little in the way of accumulation. The better chances to see a few snowflakes would likely be north of I-20 and extending into northeast Alabama. I'm not anticipating widespread travel issues.

A word of caution - it will be very cold Friday night and even some light snow can result in some slick spots on roadways.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon reach the upper 30s. By Friday night, expect temperatures to quickly fall into the mid 20s as Arctic settles into the area. We're still too far out for too many details.

Stay close to weather information, but at this point the forecast for winter weather looks minor at best.

Expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be a "drip the pipes and bring the pets in kind of weather" this weekend with lows in the lower 20s. Sunshine is expected through Monday and Tuesday.

