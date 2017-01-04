West End Academy in Birmingham closing at 11 a.m. Wednesday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

West End Academy in Birmingham closing at 11 a.m. Wednesday

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham school will dismiss students Wednesday morning because of a water main break across the street.

West End Academy will close at 11 a.m. and buses will start running at that time.

All West End Academy employees are to report to the Lincoln Center until regular dismissal time today.

