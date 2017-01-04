West End Academy in Birmingham closing at 11 a.m. Wednesday

A Birmingham school will dismiss students Wednesday morning because of a water main break across the street.
West End Academy will close at 11 a.m. and buses will start running at that time.
All West End Academy employees are to report to the Lincoln Center until regular dismissal time today.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.