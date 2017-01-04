Pepper Steak with Rice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pepper Steak with Rice

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Ingredients: 

2 Ribeye Steaks, cut into cubes
5 green peppers, sliced 
5 sweet onions, sliced 
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
 
Sauce:
2 cups Soy Sauce 
1/2 Cup Red wine vinegar
3 Tablespoons of Agave Nectar Or Sugar or Honey
1 teaspoon Ground Ginger
1 garlic clove, minced
Cracked White Pepper 
3 tablespoons Cornstarch, slurried with 3 tablespoons water 

Directions:

Preheat a Sauté Pan to high heat or a Wok if you have it. Add in Steak until well seared. Add in Peppers and Onions, stirring constantly for 5-7 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the sauce, and cook for another 5-7 minutes, and finish with the Cornstarch. Serve with Rice. 
 
Always Perfect Rice:  

1.5 cups Brown rice, Rinsed Well
2.5 cups of Beef Broth
1 Teaspoon Butter
Sea Salt, To Taste

Directions:

Bring liquid to a boil, place rinsed rice in an oven safe dish, pour liquid over, cover with foil and bake at 375 for one hour. Uncover and fluff with a fork.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly