Pepper Steak with Rice

Ingredients:

2 Ribeye Steaks, cut into cubes

5 green peppers, sliced

5 sweet onions, sliced

1 tablespoon Olive Oil



Sauce:

2 cups Soy Sauce

1/2 Cup Red wine vinegar

3 Tablespoons of Agave Nectar Or Sugar or Honey

1 teaspoon Ground Ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

Cracked White Pepper

3 tablespoons Cornstarch, slurried with 3 tablespoons water

Directions:

Preheat a Sauté Pan to high heat or a Wok if you have it. Add in Steak until well seared. Add in Peppers and Onions, stirring constantly for 5-7 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the sauce, and cook for another 5-7 minutes, and finish with the Cornstarch. Serve with Rice.



Always Perfect Rice:

1.5 cups Brown rice, Rinsed Well

2.5 cups of Beef Broth

1 Teaspoon Butter

Sea Salt, To Taste

Directions:

Bring liquid to a boil, place rinsed rice in an oven safe dish, pour liquid over, cover with foil and bake at 375 for one hour. Uncover and fluff with a fork.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

