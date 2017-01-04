Sylacauga teenager killed in crash

A 17-year-old from Sylcauaga died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Old Birmingham Highway. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that left the road and overturned.

Authorities say the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The victim's name has not been released.

State troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.