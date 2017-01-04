Brighton's mayor talks about ideas for the future, fills city vacancies

The city of Brighton's new administration is talking about a new plan and ideas for the future.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting Brighton's new mayor Brandon Dean said he would like Brighton to decriminalize marijuana. Dean also said he would like to explore electronic bingo and raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars.

The meeting didn't go smoothly. Two city councilors got frustrated during the proceedings and left. Councilor Rhonda Bean returned to the meeting, but Councilor Lonnie Murray, Sr. did not return to not participate in discussions.

The city got a new municipal judge. Arthur Shores Lee was named to the seat. Lee currently defends Dean in a court challenge to the city election results filed by opponent Eddie Cooper.

“We have vetted this from what we can tell, there is no conflict of interest,” said Dean. “[Lee] is representing me in the very unfortunate allegations that were made against me by my former opponent and it was brought to my attention that we need to take some actions to make sure this is a non-issues than we will.”

Records show that Lee formerly represented Dean in two traffic cases. Lee withdrew from both in November, explaining to the court in motions that he was not paid and had “repeatedly advised [Dean] to pay his fine.”

City attorney Jacquese Gary was replaced by Benjamin S. Goldman.

Recently elected councilor Marquise Moore filed his resignation on December 20, 2016. Interviews to fill the vacant council position will be conducted Friday from 10 a.m.

You can read the two motions to withdraw filed by Lee below:

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.