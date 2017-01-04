First Alert Update: Winter weather potential for later this week

A lot of questions to answer. Here's the first: Winter Storm? I don't think this system qualifies for a Winter Storm based on this morning's model data. Now, will we get some snow? That is a possibility. It could also be mixed with rain initially and then change over to light snow. But I just don't see the potential that we experienced with our last major winter storm event. But we said that last time, didn't we? Still it's my humble opinion that this will not be a major winter event.

Could we see some slick spots? yes. Widespread travel issues? I do not believe so at this point. But if the data changes, I'll be the first to let you know. The time frame: Late Thursday night into early Saturday morning.

Now, let's deal with today's weather:

Variably cloudy today with a little bit of drizzle possible with highs in the upper 40s and lows tonight near 30.

Thursday looks to be about the same as today with highs near 51 and lows near 30.

After the possible wintry mix, Saturday afternoon through Tuesday looks to be dry but frigid overnight.

