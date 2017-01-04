AAA recommends having a winter emergency kit in your car

We all remember the hundreds of drivers stranded on the side of the road just a few years ago during “Snowmageddon.”

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama wants to make sure everyone is prepared in case of another winter weather emergency.

“It’s always a great idea to have an emergency roadside kit with you at all times. But it's even more important in the cold weather, as we found out a few years ago with the Snowmageddon situation, a lot of people discovered they really had nothing in their car to help them," he said.

Ingram said each emergency kit should be tailored to fit you, but there are some essentials that we all need.

“Just some basic tools, a flashlight, some blankets or jackets, something to keep you warm. Some bottled water, a phone charger, booster cables in case you have a dead battery,” Ingram explained.

He said the last major snow event left people stranded for hours and the last thing you want to be is unprepared.

“It’s something that we tend to overlook, often, a lot of us do because maybe we don’t have a lot of extra room in our car and those things can get in our way sometimes, but it’s something we need to have," he said.

