Greenetrack responds to recent Alabama Supreme Court gaming ruling

New reaction from Greenetrack officials to a new Alabama supreme court ruling that gaming machines seized in 2010 won’t be returned.

Greene County leaders, residents, State representatives and senators were vocal in a town hall meeting Tuesday night about how they are against the supreme court’s recent decision.

“See I don’t think the supreme court wrote this decision, I think Luther Strange wrote it and gave it to them,” said Senator Bobby Singleton.

Singleton said their goal is to prevent future raids at Green track from happening again.

One by one, speaker after speaker expressed how constitutional voting rights of the residents of Greene County are being violated by the Alabama Supreme court and the Alabama Attorney General.

“People abuse their power when they have the opportunity,” said State Representative AJ McCampbell.

The voters of Greene County ratified the proposed constitutional amendment 743 by a vote of 82 percent in favor to have electronic bingo in the County.

“They are trying to snatch away something we’ve created to help us be better to help us be a better county and it’s so unfair,” Greene County resident Val Goodson.

The state insists that the gaming machines seized from Greenetrack was justified because gambling in the state of Alabama is illegal.

Although a bill in 2003 that was passed allowed Greene County to use electronic bingo that ultimately impacted the economy in a huge way.

“If you take 300 jobs from Greene County what do you replace them with,” said Greene track Luther Winn Jr.

County and state leaders who came out to the meeting plan to continue and try to speak with Governor Bentley about this debate.

“When you live in a country that is supposed to be free than you must fight to retain that freedom,” McCampbell said.

McCampbell wants the language about electronic gaming to be clarified more specifically so the interpretation doesn’t continue to be misconstrued.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.