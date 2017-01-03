Bama Men's Hoops wins SEC opener

The Alabama men’s basketball team defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 68-58 in their SEC opener.

Alabama shot 35 percent from the field in the first half. Going into halftime, the Tide held a 12-point lead at 32-20.

“The fast start in the first half is what won this game for us. That’s how we need to come out for every game,” said Tide head coach Avery Johnson.

Freshman Dazon Ingram and sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. were leaders for the Tide tonight on offense with 13 points each. Junior Riley Norris added another 11 points. The Tide is now 8-5 this season.

The Tide's next match is Saturday, Jan. 7, when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game will air on ESPNU at 6 p.m.

