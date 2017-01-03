FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Possible travel issues late Friday into Saturday from winter weather

We are closely watching the forecast models for Friday as we anticipate some snowfall across Alabama.

There are many details that are still developing but in anticipation of winter weather, we are issuing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday.

Friday will be a day of transition with highs only in the mid 30s. We will likely see some rain Friday morning with possibly some sleet followed by snowfall. Models are indicating the a chance for accumulating snowfall Friday evening through early Saturday morning. We could see over one inch of snowfall in places.

The most likely time for travel issues will occur between Friday 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday. There are still many details to iron out at this point and

we will be adjusting and revising the forecast over the next few days. Make sure you remain close to a source of weather information. Temperatures by Saturday morning could fall into the mid 20s. Highs during the afternoon will only reach around 36 degrees. We will see temperatures again fall into the mid 20s Saturday night. Again, we could see some residual travel issues in places.

By Sunday, we'll see temperatures above freezing with sunshine in the forecast. Highs Sunday will reach near 40 degrees. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Below, you can watch J-P and Jonathan Hardison talk about what to expect:

