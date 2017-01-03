Clinic assisting rape victims helped three times more victims in December than expected

An area clinic that helps rape and sexual assault victims releases some alarming numbers.

SafeShelby says they treated triple the number of patients they expected to in December.

Patients seek help from SafeShelby 72 hours after the sexual assault happened. The organization estimated how many patients they expected to see each year base off rape statistics in surrounding areas. SafeShelby expected to treat 30 patients in the first year but in their first month of being open 12 victims have already reached out to them.

According to statistics from the criminal justice system out of every 1,000 rapes, only six rapists will be locked up. That’s mainly because majority of rape victims never report what happened to them.

"We estimate how many people are sexually assaulted and raped and what we are finding is that that number is much higher and being able to have access to these services increases the likelihood that they will report and that they will participate in this process," Dotti Bailey, SafeShelby Community Service Director, said.

SafeShelby has staff that helps the victim every step of the way.

"So this is where the survivor would come with an advocate and a nurse and they would sit down a little bit and get some more information," Bailey explains.

If the victims reported the crime to police, then investigators would also attend to help illuminate they victim have to share the story multiple times. From there nurses trained in sexual assault examinations would meet with the victim to do a head to toe examination collecting any foreign materials or DNA. The staff helps collect all the physical evidence needed to help investigators find the suspect and it is also used in court to help prosecute.

Clinic employees believe they are seeing higher number because more people are coming forward and sharing their experience.

"I definitely think that it is a more comfortable environment," Bailey explains.

If you have been sexually assaulted or know someone that has SafeShelby has a 24-7 hotline with a trained sexual assault advocate ready to answer any questions and tell you how to get help. They can be reached at 205-669-7233.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.