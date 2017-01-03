Birmingham council questions mayor's public safety complex plan for Ensley

The Birmingham City Council's approval of a $354,000 legal settlement concerning the historic, but gutted Ramsay McCormack Building in downtown Ensley opened the door for a public exchange over the mayor's intentions for the property.

In November, Mayor Bell announced a $40 million plan to build a public safety complex on the block where the building is located, including it as part of the project.

Few details for the council since that announcement has been a source of frustration for council members.

"This was our first time having a conversation today and we still don't have a final plan," Council President Johnathan Austin said following the council meeting.

"I'm ecstatic about the possibilities, if we can just get it in writing," President Pro Tem Steven Hoyt told the mayor during the meeting.

Andre Bittas, Director of Planning and Engineering, told council members there are still considerations of what role the Ramsay McCormack building could play in a development project that could include consolidation of the city's police and fire headquarters and municipal court.

Bitters told the council the building has been stabilized, asbestos has been removed and determined to be structurally sound for re-purposing.

In addition, Bittas said the city is confident it can acquire property needed for a public safety complex.

Mayor Bell told the council several departments have been working to create a final plan to present to the council for consideration.

The council would have to approve the project including funding.

"You will get greater details prior to the February date," Mayor Bell said in reference to a Feb. 10 state update to a circuit judge in a lawsuit involving the city and the Ramsay McCormack structure.

Austin requested a report by Feb. 1.

Council member Marcus Lundy, who represents the district where the property is located, remained skeptical during discussions.

"A goal without a plan is a wish," he told the mayor.

"Today this wish lacks a funding source, lacks an operating budget," Lundy said.

Mayor Bell unveiled the plan as an economic development opportunity for downtown Ensley and surrounding neighborhoods that have struggled with blight and few new business opportunities.

In addition to specifics about the project, some council members pointed to a previous Request for Proposal (RFP) for a public safety complex that included a location within a mile and a half diameter of City Hall. Bitters said that was a previous RFP and not part of this proposal.

