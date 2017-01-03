Birmingham councilman wants to see construction on fire station

Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Steven Hoyt called a series of protests over the summer to secure funding for a new fire station in Kingston "disingenuous" because construction has yet to begin.

The fire station was demolished in July 2016.

"Why you not raising hell now?" Hoyt asked while expressing concern over the condition of several fire stations in the city.

"You ought to be still with that same thrust because it still hasn't been built and folks are in the same shape they were the day we closed it," Hoyt said, referencing demonstrators why attended several council meetings demanding funding for a new Fire Station 8 in the Kingston neighborhood.

Hoyt cited several fire stations in the city in need of repair.

Mayor William Bell told Hoyt during Tuesday's council meeting that his office would be meeting this week with architects on the Kingston station and assessments were continuing on the city's other fire stations.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.