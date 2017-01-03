ON YOUR SIDE: Apple now says there's a fix to the iPhone 'Touch Disease'

Ever d ropped your smartphone? Well that stress on it could cause it to stop working properly. Experts call it the “touch disease” and now Apple is offering a quick fix.

Sharon Masterson's iPhone 6 Plus is driving her crazy. Her screen flickers and doesn't respond.

Two years after she bought it, the screen stopped responding all together. She swipes and nothing happens.

Tech experts call it the "touch disease." It basically means anytime the phone undergoes stress, like d ropping it a lot.

Apple is now responding. The company has launched a worldwide repair program to fix it but the phone's owners will foot the $149 bill.

However, if you've already had your phone repaired, Apple will reimburse you for any amount you spent above $149.

Apple posted this statement on its website in response to complaints:

"Apple has determined that some iPhone 6 Plus devices may exhibit display flickering or Multi-Touch issues after being d ropped multiple times on a hard surface and then incurring further stress on the device."

Before you get your phone serviced, it’s important to back up all your data on the iCloud first so you won't lose any of it.

Apple says this worldwide program covers affected iPhone 6 Plus devices for five years after the first retail sale of the unit.

