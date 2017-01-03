Birmingham council member wants action to deal with NYE gunfire

A Birmingham City Council member said she huddled with her family in the "central part" of her home New Year's Eve due to "celebratory" gunfire.

"What is scary is that more and more of our citizens think it's 'cool' to shoot a firearm off, just because," Councilor Kim Rafferty said. "It's terrifying when your family is sitting there and you see the flame come off the tip of the gun as they fire into the darkness."

Rafferty said she and family members counted as many as 115 gunshots in their neighborhood.

She said many residents in Roebuck Springs and South East Lake posted complaints and concerns on neighborhood pages on Facebook.

Rafferty requested a meeting with police and residents in her district to discuss ways to reduce random, celebratory shooting during holidays.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.