Discussions stalled in Jefferson Co., BWWB sewer fee dispute

Efforts to settle a dispute between Jefferson County and the Birmingham Water Works Board have stalled. We told you the water board voted to no longer collect sewer fees for the county. The board felt they were being blamed for increased rates. Commissioners hoped to get the board to continue the collections.

"If we are not able to reach some type of agreement it would default to $11 million which is about a three percent increase for your sewer bill. That is unacceptable." Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson Co. Commission President said.

While Stephens hopes for a compromise he said the county does have the option of taking the water board to court but that would be a waste of ratepayers and taxpayers money.

