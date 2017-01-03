Police: Man killed at Birmingham apartment complex had been assaulting ex-girlfriend

Birmingham police say a man who was killed at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning had been assaulting his ex-girlfriend shortly before one of her acquaintances shot him.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Earline Circle at The Oaks Apartments in northeast Birmingham around 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 3.

They found Randale Oden, a 34-year-old man, in the breezeway with a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said Oden and his ex-girlfriend argued at another apartment in the complex and Oden assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses said they separated Oden from his ex-girlfriend, and she left, but Oden followed her.

Lt. Sean Edwards said the ex-girlfriend knocked on an acquaintance’s door, and her acquaintance saw Oden holding her in a choke hold.

The acquaintance and Oden got into an argument which ended when the acquaintance shot Oden, police said. The acquaintance, who has not been identified, was taken to the police department’s administration building for questioning.

Residents said Oden did not live in the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 205-254-1764.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.