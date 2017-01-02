Hanceville Mayor: 1 dead in 3-car wreck on Hwy. 31 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hanceville Mayor: 1 dead in 3-car wreck on Hwy. 31

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A three-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 left one person dead, according to  Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Steven Parris.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 Monday evening just north of Johnson's Crossing, near the entrance to the Gilleyville subdivision.

