J-P: Rain ending tonight with patchy fog overnight

This is what I call a "drought-busting" rain.

According to our Weather Watchers, we've seen over three inches of rain in many areas with some of the heaviest rain today falling in Shelby, Talladega, and Chilton Counties.

The rain is ending with patchy fog developing overnight in some of the rain-soaked areas. We have the perfect setup for radiation fog developing through early Tuesday.

During the day Tuesday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. We should see some sunshine by Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 50s with a bit of a north breeze.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 40s.

We are watching for some potential Winter weather coming up late week. Right now, I'm not expecting anything high impact, but I would prepare for some light snow and/or flurries Friday and Friday night. Snow chances will be around 30-percent with the greatest potential for snowfall north of I-20 and extending into the Tennessee Valley.

We'll have a better idea of the snowfall potential as additional high resolution data arrives tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.