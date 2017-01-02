Former AL Gov. Albert P. Brewer passes away

Former Alabama Governor Albert P. Brewer has passed away. He was 88.

Brewer, who was elected Lieutenant Governor in 1966, became Governor in 1968 after the death of Lurleen B. Wallace. Brewer was also elected Speaker of the House, and served as a state lawmaker from Morgan County.

Governor Bentley released this statement:

Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer. He lived his life as an example of integrity and professionalism in public service, and displayed an unwavering commitment to making Alabama a great state. Always a friend to me, Governor Brewer was ever ready with a kind and encouraging word. Most of all he loved serving the people of this state. In addition to serving as the 47th Governor, Brewer was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Lieutenant Governor. The State of Alabama is grateful for his faithful service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

The Democratic Party of Alabama released the following statement:

The Alabama Democratic Party mourns the loss of Governor Albert Brewer, who served our state with honor, dignity, and intelligence for many years. His legacy of progressive leadership in the Alabama Legislature and as Governor set a high standard which others have attempted, but failed to reach. 'As Democratic Party Chair, I considered Governor Brewer to be a personal friend and mentor through the years. I shall miss his quiet counsel, his wisdom, and his vision for our state,' said Nancy Worley. The Alabama Democratic Party expresses its condolences to Governor Brewer's family and many friends.

