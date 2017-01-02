McCalla family shocked by gunfire directed at their home

Steven and Regina Spencer believe it may have been a New Year’s Eve celebration that could have been deadly.

As the couple watched New Year’s celebrations on their television in their bedroom around midnight Saturday, gunfire erupted.

Several bullet holes can still be found in their bedroom. One bullet struck the TV. Another went through a window. Another pierced the exterior wall and went through two additional walls in the master bathroom before the bullet embedded in their shower.

“Once we got enough nerve to get up off the floor and turn the lights on, it was everywhere. The kitchen, as well,” Mrs. Spencer said.

“A situation like that, that someone was that reckless, shooting in a neighborhood with houses this close, you could have killed me or my entire family,” Mr. Spencer said.

No one was hurt in the house.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to their call. People on their neighborhood’s Facebook page posted reactions ranging from shock to support and some detailing what they had heard.

An evidence technician was expected to visit the house Monday to remove the bullets from the shower and TV.

