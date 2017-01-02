Family loses 2nd member to violent crime in less than a year

Sandra Sager said she would never have imagined when her 20-year-old grandson Reggie Smith left to go to the store on the Tuesday after Christmas he would never return.

“Next thing we know, some friends came and said he was shot,” Sager said.

Birmingham police are piecing together what happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a gas station located at 6805 1st Avenue North.

In a statement, police said the following:

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect parked his vehicle at the gas pump and entered the store. While in the store, the suspect looked outside and observed the victim getting into his car. The suspect ran out of the store, confronted the victim and shots were fired. The victim exited the suspect’s vehicle and began to run.

Police released surveillance video of a male in a burgundy hoodie who has been identified as a suspect.

Sager can’t understand why it happened.

“You put all these parents and grandparents and sisters and brothers through all this turmoil,” she said.

In February, her niece, Gwendolynn Ayers, died in the middle of 15th Street West after someone in a vehicle fired several shots at her. Ayers' killer has not been found.

“It’s just senseless, all this violence,” Sager said.

The family has scheduled a vigil for Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. near the gas station where he was killed.

The 20-year-old’s funeral has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lively Stone Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.