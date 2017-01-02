Some lanes of I-65, I-20/59 to close for bridge repair work in Birmingham

Some lanes of I-65 and I-20/59 will close this week as crews work on the I-20/59 bridge in downtown Birmingham.

ALDOT plans to close the following lanes this week as the weather allows:

A double right lane closure will take place on I-65 northbound between the I-59/20 Interchange and 16th Street North exit ramp for bridge demolition activities (12th Court North Bridge). Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. and ending Wednesday, January 4 8 a.m.

A rolling road block at 15 minute intervals will take place at the on-ramp from I-59/20 southbound to I-65 northbound for bridge demolition activities (12th Court North Bridge). Tuesday, January 3 at 11 p.m. and ending Wednesday, January 4 at 5 a.m.

A single right lane closure will take place on I-65 southbound between the 16th Street North exit ramp and the I-59/20 Interchange for bridge demolition activities (12th Court North Bridge). Wednesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. and ending Thursday, January 5 at 5 a.m.

A rolling road block at 15 minute intervals will take place at the off-ramp from I-65 southbound to 6th Avenue North for beam erection activities. Thursday, January 5 at 11 p.m. and ending Friday, January 6 at 5 a.m.

A single left lane closure will take place on I-65 southbound between the16th Street North exit ramp and the I-59/20 Interchange for bridge demolition activities (12th Court North Bridge). Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. and ending Saturday, January 7 at 5 a.m.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.