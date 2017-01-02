Fire at warehouse in downtown Birmingham considered suspicious - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fire at warehouse in downtown Birmingham considered suspicious

By Melynda Schauer, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A fire that broke out at an empty warehouse in Birmingham on Monday afternoon is considered suspicious, but is now under control.

The fire is on 1st Avenue North between 13th and 14th Street North, across the street from the Innovation Depot. 

The fire chief believes the fire started on the first floor. So far, no injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly