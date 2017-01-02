Fire at warehouse in downtown Birmingham considered suspicious

A fire that broke out at an empty warehouse in Birmingham on Monday afternoon is considered suspicious, but is now under control.

The fire is on 1st Avenue North between 13th and 14th Street North, across the street from the Innovation Depot.

The fire chief believes the fire started on the first floor. So far, no injuries have been reported.

14th St Command has placed the commercial fire under control. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) January 2, 2017

#BREAKING: Abandoned warehouse fire on 1st Ave. N & 14th St. N. Fire dept. says it appears to have been set. pic.twitter.com/5SB823qjYJ — ReshadHudsonWBRC (@ReshadWBRC) January 2, 2017

