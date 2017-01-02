Black-eyed peas with bacon and pork - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Black-eyed peas with bacon and pork

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black-eyed peas (fresh or canned black-eyed peas can be substituted)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 6 ounces pork shoulder, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 strips thick sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, small diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups water
  • 3 bay leaves
  • Hot-pepper vinegar, as desired

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork. Sear until the pork is browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until the onion and garlic are lightly browned, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the salt, black pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Cook until the entire mixture is coated with the spices, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and water and drop in the bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes.
  • When the pork begins to fall apart, add the prepared peas to the pot and simmer until the peas are very soft, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
  • (Cooks Note: Using the back of a spoon, smash some of the peas against the inside of the pot then stir them into the mixture. This will break up some of the peas and give them a creamier consistency. Alternatively, you can puree 1 cup of the peas and broth in a blender or a food processor, then return the puree to the pot.)
  • Taste for seasonings, and add some hot-pepper vinegar, if desired. Discard the bay leaves and transfer the black-eyed peas to a serving bowl.
