Auburn's season ends with loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl

The Auburn Tigers will begin their journey to a national title in Texas once again as the Tigers get ready to take on N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

Auburn's A-Day has been scheduled for Saturday April 8 at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.

The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.

Could Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville make a run for governor of Alabama?

In June 2016, Auburn and Oklahoma met to determine the national champion in softball.

On Monday, their football squads met to determine the champion of the Sugar Bowl. Just as they did in June, the Sooners walked away with a win over the Tigers.

Monday night’s 35-21 win gives OU a 6-2 record all-time in the Sugar Bowl and gives the Sooners their 11th win of the season.

Auburn may have scored first, but once Oklahoma got its offense going, it could not be stopped. The Sooners outgained the Tigers 524-339.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Chandler Cox ran for a three-yard touchdown. That score capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive. But quarterback Sean White injured his arm on the opening drive.

After White’s injury, Auburn could only manage field goals. White left the game in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, OU poured on score after score and put the game out of reach in the third quarter.

Baker Mayfield passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19-of-28 passes. He found Mark Andrews for a 13-yard score in the second quarter and Dede Westbrook for a seven-yard score in the third quarter.

Joe Mixon also ran for a couple of scored on gains of three and four yards. He finished with 91yards on 19 carries.

Samaje Perine ran four a two-yard score in the final quarter.

Auburn failed to cross the goal line in the second half until the final play of the game.

John Franklin III and Jeremy Johnson split time replacing White. Franklin went 3-of-7 for 25 yards. Johnson went 5-for-+ for 93 yards with a one-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Harris and an interception.

White finished the day 4-of-10 for 35 yards.

Kamryn Pettway failed to get in the end zone but rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.

Auburn began the season 1-2 and had to battle through rumors of Gus Malzahn's dismissal. But the Tigers rebounded and reeled off six straight wins and finished the regular season at 8-4. Monday night's loss dropped them to 9-5.

Oklahoma began the season ranked No. 3. But the Sooners fell from glory after losing two of their first three games to Houston and Ohio State. Even so, OU rebounded and reeled off nine straight wins and earned the Big XII crown with a 10-2 record.

