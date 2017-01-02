UPDATE: Police identify teen killed after wrecking stolen car in Ensley

The victim crashed a stolen vehicle on 20th Street and Avenue I in Ensley on Sunday, Jan. 1. Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC

Birmingham police have identified a teenager who was killed after wrecking a stolen vehicle in Ensley on Sunday.

Police said the victim is Kareem Bradberry, an 18-year-old from Birmingham.

Officers noticed a speeding vehicle in the Pratt City area on Jan. 1, but it fled before they could stop it, Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

They saw it again near 20th Street and Avenue T in the Ensley area and tried to pull it over, but the car sped away and continued on 20th Street.

Police lost sight of the car, but then saw a cloud of smoke in the direction where the car was going, Shelton said. The vehicle had crashed at the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue I, near a Dollar General store.

Bradberry was severely hurt in the wreck and pronounced dead on the scene, Shelton said.

Police found two different identifications in the vehicle, but neither of them visually matched the victim, so it took the coroner awhile to learn his real identity.

Investigators later confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Birmingham on Dec. 28.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Birmingham police at 205-254-1700.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.