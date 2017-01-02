FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tracking heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, possible winter weather late week

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: An axis of heavy rain and thunder continues to impact the south and southeast portions of our area this afternoon.

At last check, there were no severe storms but we are continuing to track very heavy rain that may lead to some localized flooding.

A tornado watch is in effect for southwest Alabama until 8 p.m. We are tracking another line of strong to severe storms over south Mississippi.

This line will enter our western counties by 5 p.m.; however, the strongest storms along the line should be over far south and southwest zones.

Stay weather alert for the possibility of gusty winds, flash flooding, lightning, and hail.

A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out but the risk is greatest over south Alabama in the more unstable air mass.

After checking the latest analysis data, it looks like the higher instability/buoyancy will remain confined to far south Alabama through the early evening.

The storm risk will end tonight, with lingering clouds and showers through tomorrow morning.

We will need to keep an eye on the possibility of gusty winds behind the rain and storms this evening.

Primary severe risk will remain south; there will be a concern for flooding #alwx @WBRCNews pic.twitter.com/TZxwhj8wLa — James-Paul Dice (@jpdice_Fox6) January 2, 2017

FIRST ALERT FOR LATE WEEK WINTER WEATHER THREAT: A cold front will reach our state tomorrow night and bring another chance for a few showers.

Be ready for falling temperatures on Wednesday and then we will have another surge of cold air on Thursday.

We need to keep a close eye on Friday and Saturday because some long range data generates a Gulf Low and spreads precipitation into the state on Saturday.

Stormy to start off and then all eyes on the weekend for possible winter weather. Stay tuned! #alwx @WBRCNews pic.twitter.com/0CitutcxyM — Wes Wyatt (@weswyattweather) January 2, 2017

We won’t know for sure until the actual disturbance impacts the Pacific Northwest over the next two days.

However, we could see some rain on Saturday, possibly changing to snow over northern areas late.

