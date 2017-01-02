Heavy rain causes flooding in Northport streets

Rain caused street flooding in parts in Northport on Monday morning.

Two cars stalled out on 32nd Street near Lurleen Wallace after water covered the roadway.

Witnesses said more than a foot of water was over the road before police stopped traffic.

"It was hard to actually get in here this morning. I got lucky to get in here. But if it weren't for the police blocking it off, we probably all would have been stuck,” Tommy Johnson said.

