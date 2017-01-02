New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut

Ingredients:
3-5 lb butt or pork roast.
One quart of sauerkraut
2 packets of French onion soup mix
2 cans of your favorite beer
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
Add all these ingredients into a crock pot
Cook on high for 4-6 hours
