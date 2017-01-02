New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Ingredients:
 
3-5 lb butt or pork roast.
One quart of sauerkraut
2 packets of French onion soup mix
2 cans of your favorite beer
Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Add all these ingredients into a crock pot 
Cook on high for 4-6 hours

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly