FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Threat of heavy rain, strong storms continues through late Monday night

A viewer sent in a photo of a tree down across the road in Shelby on Highway 71 at Highway 42. Source: WBRC viewer

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Another round of heavy rain and storms is making a push across our area this morning.

The heavy rain prompted an Areal Flood Warning for Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties until 11:45 a.m.

The storms this morning are elevated, with the primary risk being hail. We will see more storms track in from the west later today and the limited risk for a strong to severe storm will continue through tonight.

There are no big changes with respect to the primary risk zones. We are still thinking the higher impact zone with respect to severe weather will be over south and southwest areas; however, we’ve adjusted the timing as the risk for storms will continue through late tonight.

If a severe storm develops, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail, damaging winds, flooding, and possibly a tornado.

The heavy rain will taper off with lingering showers early tomorrow and then we may see a few more showers tomorrow night as the first surge of colder air enters the state.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE WINTER WEATHER LATE WEEK: All eyes will be on the end of the week for the possibility of more rain and maybe even wintry precipitation.

Another surge of frigid air arrives on Thursday and this will drop temperatures into the 20s Thursday night.

Then some forecast data is hinting at a surface low developing to our south and lifting northeast across the area this weekend. If this scenario pans out, we could see a wintry mix changing to rain and then possibly changing back over to snow before ending Saturday night.

The GFS model seems to be most aggressive at this point but we are still awaiting the arrival of the storm system on the west coast.

So we won’t really get a good handle on the particulars until at least Wednesday.

The European forecast guidance continues to trend drier. So the forecast remains fluid at this point.

