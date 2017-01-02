FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe storms expected across the state Monday

We have already seen a few severe thunderstorm warnings this morning for a hail threat. It is likely we could see additional severe storms develop later today and tonight. The primary threat will be strong winds over 40 mph and heavy rainfall. South Alabama from Montgomery to the Gulf Coast will have the highest probability of severe storm development including a significant tornado threat. Please stay weather aware if you're traveling.

Our severe weather threat will remain rather limited, but there is still a small risk for tornadoes, strong winds, and hail especially for places south of I-20. Rainfall amounts could easily reach 2-3" by tonight with widespread rain expected. We will likely have two waves of active weather, this morning and again this afternoon/evening. We expect heavier rain and thunderstorm activity to our south to limit the instability locally and reduce our severe weather chances.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warning information including the First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.