FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson Co. until 10 a.m

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for central Jefferson County 10 a.m. A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 40. The storm may contain quarter size hail which could damage vehicles.

Birmingham, Bessemer, Homewood, Trussville, Hueytown, Gardendale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Midfield, Adamsville, Argo, Warrior, Brighton, Kimberly and Lipscomb areas will be impacted by this storm.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

