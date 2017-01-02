FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Significant Weather Advisory includes parts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Significant Weather Advisory includes parts of Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY now in effect for northeastern Tuscaloosa, south Central Walker and Western Jefferson counties until 9:30 a.m.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

