FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Significant Weather Advisory includes parts of Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties

A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY now in effect for northeastern Tuscaloosa, south Central Walker and Western Jefferson counties until 9:30 a.m.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
