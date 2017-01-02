FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Significant weather advisory for SW Tuscaloosa Co.

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Southwestern Tuscaloosa County until 8:45 this morning. Doppler radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jena, or 13 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm. Locations impacted include: Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Brookwood, Coker, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, University Mall, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Shelton State Community College, McFarland Mall, Lake Lurleen State Park, Tierce Patton Bridge, Oliver Lock And Dam, Fosters Boat Landing, Stillman College, Flatwoods, Buhl and Peterson.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.