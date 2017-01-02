First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory Monday morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Visibility will drop to one quarter mile or less due to low clouds and fog this morning. Reduced visibility will cause hazardous driving conditions this morning.

If you are driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

Stronger storms may occur late this afternoon and tonight as a very active and complicated weather pattern takes shape for today. A stationary front lingers to the south and east. It seems to be lifting north with thunderstorms ahead of the front. The threat for severe weather still remains uncertain as we go through the day but it still appears any severe storms will be in areas to our south during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The question remains as to how far north the warm front will left before cold air moves in beginning tomorrow. Any storms which occur along the cold front will likely weaken as they move east into Central Alabama around sunset due to low level clouds and fog clouds and fog which should help stabilize the atmosphere.

So for now just expect stronger storms in the north and west with the front after sunset. Colder air will follow with our next rain chance heading into next weekend. We could still see a few flurries of snow mixed with the rain next Friday night and Saturday morning.

