Political analyst looks back on 2016, makes predictions on year ahead

UAB Political Analyst Larry Powell describes 2016 with two words: " Major Doozy.”

He said Donald Trump presidency was the big unexpected of the year. So unexpected, Powell, just a year ago, didn't think he had a chance

“Historically, Republican voters have focused on personalities early on. But eventually come around to establishment type candidates. They want somebody with experience and who has a chance to win the election in this particular instance that means that Donald Trump should hypothetically fall away at some point," Powell said on New Year’s Day in 2016.

He didn't see Trump going on to clinch the presidency

"He was not expected to get the Republican nomination. He was not expected to win the general election. He did both. That's a big surprise,” Powell said Sunday.

He said surprises could continue in 2017 as Donald Trump officially takes office.

"I see a very bumpy road roll out to his presidency and I don't see much that can change that. He would have to divest himself and a lot of his businesses interests or at least put them in a blind trust or something like that. I think there will be problems on doing that," Powell said.

He predicts those problems will continue when it's time to confirm, all of Trump's cabinet appointments. One appointment he says will likely be confirmed without incident is Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

"He's a member of the Senate and the Senate is going to extend courtesy to him regardless of his political views," Powell said.

Powell said locally, that could create some of the biggest political headlines in the state.

"The big question is going to be who is going to replace Jeff Sessions and that's going to be the first, No. 1 major political news in the state. The second one is going to be how the legislature handles potential impeachment proceedings against Governor Bentley,” Powell said.

