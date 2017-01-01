Ensley woman blames celebratory gunfire for hole in ceiling

An Ensley woman has a bullet hole in her ceiling and she says celebratory gunfire could be to blame.

Rosie Harris and her husband who were home at the time. She says it happened just as people were ringing in the new year.

She's been living in her Ensley home for about 15 years and nothing like this has happened before.

She says the bullet came through the roof and into her home, piercing the sheetrock and then landing on the floor of her house.

She said the sound was loud and it really scared her. She immediately called the police.

The scariest part for her: she was headed to her bedroom passing her hallway, narrowly missing the room where the bullet landed.

"Like a big bam, like someone shook it. It was a big bang noise and the sheet rock from the top of the ceiling had fell to the floor and I kept saying, ‘What was that?’ And I looked down on the floor and there was the bullet," Harris said.

Harris said she plans to have someone come out to see if there's any more damage to her home.

She says, at the point, she is against any celebratory gunfire on holidays as things can go terribly wrong.

