FIRST ALERT remains for potential severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Foggy weather lingers for several more hours. Wet weather makes a comeback from southwest to northeast. Rain and embedded storms impact areas along and especially south of I-59 through the overnight hours.

FIRST ALERT MONDAY: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

Tomorrow is a complex weather situation. We’ll see early morning showers and storms which will not be severe but may keep instability south and limit severe weather chances. It looks like during the afternoon hours we’ll see storms firing across south Alabama that will track northward and storms in Mississippi and Louisiana tracking eastward. Severe storms are possible in both zones, including the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes.



I think central Alabama will see the threat increase after 2PM as both areas converge in our direction. The threat will linger across west Alabama through 7PM and east Alabama through at least 10PM.

Be the first to know what’s happening through the First Alert Weather App. We will continue to push alerts to you today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be well above normal between today and Tuesday and then a cold front arrives on Wednesday. It looks precipitation free.

The big question is what happens between the Thursday and Saturday time frame. Models are jumping all over the place with possible solutions. One showers a dry solution and the other a wetter one with possibly wintry precipitation.

Standby for additional updates once confidence grows.



Have a great day,



Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.