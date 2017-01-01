FIRST ALERT UPDATE: New Year's weather

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Travelers beware of areas of fog and rain that will create limited visibility at times and slick spots. Showers are scattered about though the greatest coverage is east of I-59. The coverage of rain will drop to about 20% by 9AM and then increase from south to north during the late morning and through the afternoon. The rain will be heaviest south of I-20 through the early overnight before another break in widespread showers takes place.

FIRST ALERT MONDAY: SEVERE STORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS AND TORNADOES, SOME WHICH COULD BE STRONG!

The First Alert Weather Team might upgrade Monday to a First Alert Weather Day later today after we look over new data.

The main impact time from west to east on Monday is after 2PM through midnight. Southwest parts of central Alabama are under an elevated risk and the rest is under a slight risk for severe storms.

Be the first to know what’s happening through the First Alert Weather App. We will be pushing alerts to you today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be well above normal between today and Tuesday and then a cold front arrives on Wednesday. It looks precipitation free.

The big question is what happens between the Thursday and Saturday time frame. Models are jumping all over the place with possible solutions. One showers a dry solution and the other a wetter one with possibly wintry precipitation. Standby for additional updates once confidence grows.

Tracking rain on WBRC Fox 6 News this morning,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist