Special session on AL prison system just talk at this point

It seems less likely now that Alabama lawmakers will be called back to work early to deal with the state's prison system.

Talk of a special session this month is just that -- talk.

This is a major project, so expect prison reform to take place in a special session of the legislature where they don't have other issues to deal with.

A lot of folks thought that would mean this month before lawmakers begin the regular session in February, but it's looking less likely.

Neither the governor nor leadership has given lawmakers a heads-up they will indeed meet in the coming weeks.

The state's prison system is tied up in federal court concerning conditions, including overcrowding, and basic services of care for state inmates, including mental health.

Representative Jack Williams of Vestavia Hills says he expects a new prison reform package that will be less expensive than the $800 million plan that failed last year.

But, he also says it should be a wide-ranging proposal.

“We're going to have to look at a lot of things, not just size and number of prisons, but also sentencing guidelines,” Williams said.

If you don't see a session this month, there is a chance lawmakers hold a special session during the regular session.

That would cost less.

