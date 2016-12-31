City of Brighton enters new year with old investigation

Brighton, AL., a city of fewer than 3,000 people, enters 2017 with an old investigation lingering.

District Attorney Bill Veitch opened an investigation in August after the city's clerk turned over more than 80 applications for absentee ballots, each requesting that a ballot for the city's election be mailed to mayoral candidate Brandon Dean's home.

Four months later, Dean has been installed as mayor and Veitch, who lost re-election, prepares to leave office.

While the election is over and the new mayor installed, some Brighton residents hope that the investigation has not been forgotten.

"I just wish it would be investigated, and whatever was done, let something happen to them," said Edward Pryor.

Pryor, 80, has lived in Brighton for almost his entire life. His home is built on a plot of land given to him by his father. At one time, Pryor ran for city council. He lost, but his years of service to the community are evidenced through newspaper clippings saved by his wife.

"We was in love with the city. We had made it what it was," Pryor said.

According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in Brighton is $22,300, below the poverty line for a family of 4. But back in the 1950s, the city was booming. It's challenge was not having enough room to grow.

"Brighton is a hub of bustling area, but future expansion is limited," reads a headline from Aug. 14, 1958, in The Birmingham News.

Settled around the turn of the century, Brighton is the second oldest municipality incorporated in the Bessemer cutoff. Trolley cars connected it to other towns throughout the Jones Valley, and it soon grew into a home for furniture stores, grocers, and businesses. Woodward Iron Co. and Koppers were the primary employers through the 1970s, according to news reports. Once the manufacturing jobs left, so did opportunity.

Today, the city fights dwindling resources and crime.

Pryor knows the city's evolution well, and he still believes in its future. That's why he's certain to vote.

"Once upon a time, it wasn't possible just to go and vote like you wanted to or who you wanted to," he said.

It was about one week before the city’s election when DA Veitch announced the investigation around 80 applications for absentee ballots requesting ballots be sent to Dean’s home.

"[This] immediately raised red flags with me as it did with the people of Brighton," Veitch said.

According to Veitch, investigators from the DA's office found absentee ballots were requested for people who were deceased, in prison, and two were suspected forgeries.

The DA's investigation was forwarded to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, as the election took place on August 23rd.

Dean won, getting 52 percent of the vote, which was just enough to avoid a runoff election. Almost all of the absentee ballots cast, 99 out of 107, voted for Dean.

"It's certainly humbling to be in a position like this," the then-mayor-elect said. "I learned government, I learned about faith, I learned about service right here in this city," Dean said.

Dean was cited on Oct. 25, 2015, for speeding and driving on a suspended license on I-20 westbound near Cook Springs

As of December, Dean's driver's license is reinstated and the arrest warrant has been withdrawn.

An investigation by WBRC into the city's election revealed that at least three absentee ballots appeared to be connected to vacant homes. One of the vacant homes is immediately across the street from Dean's house, the address to which 80 applications requested that absentee ballots be sent.

Two formal challenges to the election were filed by mayoral candidates. One by incumbent Barbara Watkins, and the second by former Brighton mayor and second runner-up in the election, Eddie Copper.

Watkins' challenge was ultimately dismissed, but Cooper's challenge is pending. The next court hearing will be in January.

Dean was sworn into office on Nov 7, as the investigation by Secretary of State John Merrill continued.

Merrill's investigation was forwarded to Attorney General Luther Strange. Spokesman Mike Lewis declined to comment because of the policy of not discussing hypothetical or ongoing investigations. Lacking prosecutorial powers, Merrill's office can recommend charges. "We would love to see additional investigation come from the Attorney General's Office, which we believe could possibly result in a formal indictment," Merrill said.

Dean has always denied any wrongdoing and declined to be interviewed for this story, saying that every interaction with the reporter has been negative. "Unless someone else is doing the story, I'm not going to do an interview," Dean said.

He also provided the following statement:

The court and the justice system provided a veneer of legitimacy to the accusations of my former opponents. That much they are entitled to in a democracy, even when their protest lacks for matiere. There were also some very dangerous and inaccurate simplifications of the circumstances that were misleading. Their actions have been disruptive to the important efforts my administration is making to rid City Hall of cronyism and corruption. We are carrying on with our efforts to fulfill the promises that we made to those who overwhelmingly supported #TeamBrandon. The disdain expressed by distractors about the work we did to increase voter participation and give everyone a voice is a product of their fears of having their decades of malfeasance uncovered and exposed. Where obstructionist [sic] attack us my team and I make it our business to sore [sic] --- or at least remain a 'kibble n bit' --- above it."

Dean's transition into office has been rough. A nearly 30-year veteran of Brighton's fire department accused the new mayor of throwing away personal belongings that were stored at the fire department. And, WBRC obtained internal memoranda revealing Dean used a police car for personal reasons.

As Brighton prepares to enter 2017 under Dean's leadership, the man who initiated the original investigation prepares to leave. Veitch lost re-election in November. But his message to the citizens of Brighton is that "there's hope" because state officials have the investigation.

Judge Eugene Verin presides over Cooper's election challenge. Verin prepares to retire and will leave the bench, and the case, in January. A new judge will be assigned.

But Pryor will not leave Brighton or his hopes for a better future. Pryor wants state officials to remember the issues that marred his city election.

"It needs to be straightened out once and for all," Pryor said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Brandon Dean had been arrested for driving with a suspended license. This story had been corrected.

