Fred: A rainy New Year's Eve

There is a limited risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening across Central Alabama.

Storms may be capable of producing brief tornadoes and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Skies will still be cloudy, but most precipitation is still not reaching the ground due to the dry nature of the atmosphere.

A more southerly wind flow is helping increase moisture, helping precipitation reach the ground. Rain will eventually spread across the much of the area by late afternoon. Temperatures stay on the cool side today thanks to cloud cover with much milder temperatures overnight tonight as cloudy skies remain and rain spreads area wide with one to two inches of rain possible across our southern counties.

Although much less precipitation is expected as we go north toward the Birmingham metro, all areas should get some rain tonight.

Sunday is looking rather wet especially across the southern and eastern counties. A warm front should progress slowly inland Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The warm air moving north will be ahead of a potent weather disturbance headed east from Texas. There will be moderate

instability as dew points increase into the sixties.

A fairly substantial severe weather threat looks likely only if Gulf rain fails to disrupt the wind flow into the warm moist air mass. However, the warm front is expected to be inland by early Monday which may lessen the widespread rain on the Gulf Coast. So if the warm sector is less affected

this could lead to the development of super cell thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The forecast will definitely have to be refined by Sunday night or Monday morning for the changing potential or lack thereof for severe thunderstorms.

Long-range forecast models have trended drier and colder toward the end of next week although wintry precipitation or an all rain event or totally dry conditions are all still possible. A wintry precipitation event is more likely in areas to the north.

