First Alert Weather: Rain/sleet mixture for Saturday

Although confidence is low at the moment there is a threat for tornadoes and damaging winds across all of Central Alabama Monday.

This morning a cold front extends across the Plains while a large surface high is centered over the Southeast. Southerly winds ahead of the front will bring increasing moisture and a chance of rain across the area.

No storms are expected today due to a very stable atmosphere. There is one area of sleet in East Alabama.

A cold front will wash out as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over the region tonight.

However the chance for light rain will continue overnight and into Sunday with the rainfall amounts in the southern parts of the area.

Sunday night a warm front will moves across the area which will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Instability will increase overnight Sunday night and Monday morning with the chance for thunderstorms returning.

Monday an area of low pressure and cold front will move south as dew points rise into the 60's accompanied by areas of strong straight line winds and heavy rain at times.

The week begins with above average temperatures around 70 degrees with some lingering showers as a cold front moves across the region. Winds shift around to the northwest after sunset Tuesday night with the colder and drier air filtering in. This will drop lows Tuesday night into the upper 30s to

middle 40s.

High clouds will linger into Wednesday. Highs will be near normal, in the upper 40s to lower 50's. The cold moving in behind the previous front continues which will drop lows Wednesday night to the lower to middle 30s. The long range forecast models bring in a 30-per cent chance for precipitation Thursday. It should be all rain with highs in the lower to middle 40s to near 50. Chances for precipitation linger into Friday and Friday night. and at least one model brings a chance for light snow Friday and Saturday nights given lows are in the upper 20s but it is too far out to accurately predict snow chances at the moment.

