FIRST ALERT for potential severe storms on Monday afternoon

A FIRST ALERT for a period of sleet on Saturday when the precipitation arrives before noon. The rain will be moving into a very dry air mass which will lead to evaporation and the rain cooling and forming into sleet pellets. This process would be brief and will not cause problems for travelers.

Rainy weather is likely from west to east on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

The heaviest precipitation and chance for thunderstorms will be focused across the southern portion of the Gulf Coast states.

PEACH BOWL FORECAST: Dry and mostly sunny conditions are likely before the game and temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Rain doesn’t arrive until after 10 p.m. and then it looks very wet through the start of the New Year.

We will see a lull in the action on Sunday across most of central Alabama though south Alabama it will still be wet.

Several more rounds of rain and even thunderstorms are likely on Monday into Tuesday morning. A FIRST ALERT for the possibility of severe storms on Monday afternoon. The greatest threat looks to set up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. especially along and south of a line from Aliceville to Birmingham to Anniston. Threats include possible damaging wind gusts and or isolated tornadoes. More updates to come this weekend!

SUGAR BOWL FORECAST: Showers and storms are likely before the game and highs in the middle 70s. Most of the active weather will be east of New Orleans once the game is over.

LATE WEEK STORM SYSTEM: We will need to watch closely the evolution, timing and track of a late week storm system. First we will see rain from it and then as colder air filters in, the precipitation may change to and end as snow. This might happen either during Friday or Saturday evening. Model data uncertainty exists at this time.

