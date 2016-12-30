Family remembers 17-year-old shot in Hueytown

Family and friends of Colt Coggins, 17, wear purple in his memory.

Coggins was shot and killed Tuesday in what police say was an illegal transaction involving a firearm.

“He means the world to me,” said Elizabeth Banks, Coggins’s cousin.

Banks says the two were close, born only two years apart. She cherishes memories of bike rides and forest excursions.

“We used to throw cake back and forth with each other on each other’s birthdays. That was the best part,” she said with a smile.

It’s that special bond that makes Coggins’s death especially tough for Banks.

“It was a terrible feeling in my heart. It was like I was ripped and torn apart,” she said.

Banks struggles to understand how anyone could hurt Coggins, whom she describes as a loving and supportive friend to everyone.

“I don’t see what would make them shoot my cousin,” Banks explained.

But for Banks, it’s Coggins’s death that will define him; it will be his short life.

“He’s out there,” she said, “just one of those outstanding people.”

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.