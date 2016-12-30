AAA Alabama offering National Championship travel packages

Columbus Police have confirmed that one man has died following a shooting incident at an 8th Avenue apartment complex.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.

Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s 1,000th career victory didn’t come easy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama persevered to defeat Kent State, 5-3, in comeback fashion as Murphy became the 16th active Division-I coach to hit 1,000 wins.

The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.

AAA Alabama expects a lot of calls from Crimson Tide fans about going to Tampa, FL for next week's national championship game.

Agents took reservations over the phone for several hours on Monday. Travel packages can include game tickets if needed, transportation and hotel rooms.

Tickets prices change minute-by-minute, so booking early could save you some money.

You’re probably going to have to shell out at least at least $1,000 for two people. Clay Ingram with AAA said with everything you get though in those packages, it's a deal for fans.

Ingram encouraged fans to consider a few things when making travel plans to the national championship game.

"You know things like rental cars, there'll be a shortage of those. They'll be hard to come by, they'll be expensive. A lot of hotels have a three night minimum. It's just a lot of different pieces to consider," Ingram said.

You can talk to a travel agent over the phone by calling (205) 444-8888 or 1-844-491-7543. You can also buy travel packages online at www.aaa.com/football. You can find a travel agent at a branch in your area here.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to do the national championship packages quite a bit over the last few years and we’ve kind of worked the kinks out of it over the years and we’re getting really good at it. We’ve got the great pricing out there right now. We’ve got a lot of options and so we can build these packages to suit someone’s individual needs,” Ingram said.

The travel packages tend to sell out quickly. For the best chance to get one, AAA says to call them as soon as possible.

