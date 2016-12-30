Court records shed light on Tuscaloosa woman's homicide

Jennette Sims Brannon was reported missing on Dec. 9. Call Tuscaloosa police if you have information about her whereabouts. Source: TPD

According to court records, when Tuscaloosa resident Jennette Brannon's body was found on Dec. 21, she was wrapped in plastic with her wrists and ankles tied.

Investigators say the person charged with her death, Charles Richard Sexton, told them that he and Brannon were at his home in Cottondale and that there was some type of fight between the two.

During the course of that incident, Sexton stated that Brannon injured her head and that she started bleeding.

However, the deposition also says that Sexton changed his story several times about how exactly Brannon was injured.

It's unclear what day this happened but the 30-year-old was last seen on Dec. 2 and her mother later said she last spoke with her on Dec. 4.

On Dec. 21, Brannon's body was located behind Sexton's residence.

According to the court documents, the 58-year-old stated he went to sleep after fighting with Brannon and that when he woke up she was on his floor, dead.

He then reportedly told homicide investigators that he wrapped the victim in plastic and moved her to a trash dump behind his home.

